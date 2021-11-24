Africa: WHASS2: Special Session of the World Health Assembly Referred to in Decision WHA74(16)

The 74th World Health Assembly was held virtually from May 24 to 31 2021.

document

The World Health Assembly (WHA) will gather for a special session 29 November to 1 December to consider developing a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic preparedness and response.

The WHA normally meets each May. This special session (the second in the history of the WHO) was called for in a decision adopted by the Member States at the Seventy-fourth World Health Assembly: Decision WHA74(16).

During the session, the Member States will consider the following single substantive agenda item:

Consideration of the benefits of developing a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic preparedness and response with a view towards the establishment of an intergovernmental process to draft and negotiate such a convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic preparedness and response, taking into account the report of the Working Group on Strengthening WHO Preparedness and Response to Health Emergencies.

The Working Group on Strengthening WHO Preparedness and Response to Health Emergencies, established after the WHA74, has met on four occasions and considered findings from several bodies in preparing its report.

The sessions will be public and webcast on this page and other WHO channels.