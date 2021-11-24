Nigeria: Group Urges Davido to Extend Humanitarian Gesture to North

The Support Group for Nigerian Orphans (SGNO) based in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital has urged popular singer David Adeleke (Davido) to consider the plight of northern orphans when disbursing the N251 million he earmarked for orphanage homes.

Its chairman, Mr Salisu Waziri Ibrahim, in an interaction with newsmen in Jalingo, said it would be a good deal if the singer considers "even a few of the thousands of orphans from the northern part of the country."

Ibrahim said he deemed it fit to remind Davido to remember orphans in the North because of the distance between the region and where the singer's place of residence is in Nigeria.

He thanked him for considering the orphans in his project and urged Davido not to allow distance to remain a barrier whenever he wants to reach out to the needy.

"Davido was born far from the north, he hardly visits this part of the country and he may not be in touch with some realities we have here even though we are all Nigerian.

"We have numerous orphans in this part of the country that cannot raise their voices unless for some of us the NGOs that have been speaking for them, go into UMCN here in Jalingo, many of them have been camped and they are schooling there.

"Some of them are at Taraba Motel, the state government kept them for a long period of time, some are in Gasol local government area, the singer may not know if his attention is not drawn to the plight of those he intends to help here in this part of Nigeria.

"We pray for him, we can provide details and locations for him as soon as he indicates interest, God help David Adeleke for his kind gesture to the needy," Ibrahim stated.