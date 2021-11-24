Nigeria: Femi Kuti, Son Among Nigerians Nominated for Grammys

Afrobeat star, Femi Kuti, and Made, his son, are among those nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The nominees were announced at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Nigerian superstar, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, was nominated in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category for 'Essence', his collaborative song with Tems.

Essence" is a song by Nigerian singer Wizkid, released on 30 October 2020 as the 11th track from his fourth studio album, Made in Lagos.

'Essence recently became the first Nigerian song to crack the highly coveted music chart and the third in Africa.

Also, 'Legacy +' by Femi and Made Kuti was put up in the 'Best Global Music Album' category.

Also nominated in the category is 'Pa Pa Pa' by Femi Kuti and 'Do Yourself' by Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy.

The 2022 Grammys' main event will air on January 31, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on the CBS Television Network.

This year, the Recording Academy eliminated nominations review committees in general and genre fields, meaning winners will now be determined by a majority, peer-to-peer vote of Recording Academy voting members.