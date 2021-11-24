Tanzania: World Mobile Group Bringing Zanzibaris Online Through Mobile Network Built On Blockchain

23 November 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

As the world quickly transitions into a global village thanks to the rapid penetration of internet networks, it is easy for some people to be left behind owing to the remoteness of their locations. In most parts of Zanzibar, an autonomous island in East Africa, for example, services by terrestrial cable and satellite networks are deficient, leaving a big percentage of the population uncovered. But, if plans by the World Mobile Group -- a global telecommunications operator -- materialize, many Zanzibaris will be connecting to the internet for the first time in the next few months.

