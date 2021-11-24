Kenya: Be Careful When Picking Managers, Athletes Told

Athletes have been cautioned against conmen out to swindle their hard-earned cash once they make it big.

Marathoner Christopher Komen Monday said that he has seen a lot of athletes who win races but they do not receive their prize money from rogue managers.

He spoke during an Athletics Kenya (AK) National Consultative Forum held in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County.

"We have plenty of talent in Kenya and conmen are flooding the sport on the pretext of helping athletes to compete abroad, but in the long run, they vanish with their earnings once the prize money is paid," Komen said.

"I have seen some 'agents' pretending to recruit athletes during local races. Athletics Kenya should come to our aid and weed out such characters who want to reap where they did not sow."

He also asked the federation to assist young upcoming athletes by employing physiotherapists in the regions because they are crucial component, especially when an athlete picks an injury.

"In this region we find it hard to get a physiotherapist. That is an important person in athletics because when runners are injured, they can get help as quickly as possible to avoid more damage," added Komen.

Another marathoner, Dan Tanui, said that athletics camps need to be supported. He appealed to county governments to also allocate funds to athletics just like in football.

Tanui said that many athletes have been going through a lot of challenges due to Covid-19 which affected training and halted sports since last year.

"Many athletes haven't been busy because of lack of competitions due to Covid-19. Some opted to go back home despite having talent. These are the people we need support. I urge the government and the federation to come up with a kitty that will help those who are suffering," said Tanui.

Upcoming runner Mercy Kiptanui, who competes in 5,000m and 10,000m, supported the idea of a kitty.

AK Central Rift secretary Kennedy Tanui said that the federation has received a lot of concerns from athletes.

"We are happy as a federation that many issues have been raised, and they will be addressed by the national office so that we can weed out rogue managers, agents and fake coaches," he said.

The next meeting will be held at Strwberg, Uasin Gishu County. Athletes from Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County are expected to attend.