Kenya: Shootout at Kisumu Equity Branch as Police Foil Robbery

23 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elizabeth Ojina

There was drama in Kisumu Tuesday following a gun standoff between police officers and robbers outside an Equity Bank branch.

The mid-morning confrontation led to heavy shooting around the Kisumu Angawa branch as city residents scampered for safety.

GSU police were deployed and managed to gain access into the lender's premises.

The thugs were holed up inside the bank, before they were later captured and whisked away by police.

They managed to gain access to the lender's premises and rescued a number of staff and customers.

The thugs were holed up inside the bank. One person was later arrested and whisked away by police.

Police are still camped outside the bank.

They have cordoned off the lender's premises and surrounding buildings.

It is not clear if there are more robbers holed up inside.

Nyanza Regional Police commander Karanja Muiruri says the robbers are still trapped inside the building.

They have lobbed teargas at the officers.

It has not been established how many they are.

"We are not firing the teargas. It is them who are firing teargas," said Mr Muiruri.

He called on members of the public who were milling around the crime scene to keep off.

"I just want to tell the crowd to be careful while here...These people are armed," he added.

