Kenya: Faith Chepng'etich in Final List for World Athletics Award

The reigning Olympic 1,500m champion, Faith Chepng'etich, Tuesday made it to the final list of five athletes battling for the 2021 World Athletics Female of the Year Award.

The mother of one retained her Olympic marathon title during the Tokyo Summer Games in Japan this year.

The 2021 Diamond League winner and national 1,500m record holder is aiming to become the first Kenyan woman to win the coveted title.

The winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2021 to be held virtually on December 1.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

The five athletes, who represent five countries from four area associations, have produced some exceptional performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2021, at the Tokyo Olympic Games, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.

Others in contention are Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who won the 10,000m and 5,000m titles as well as bronze in 1,500m at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, who retained her Olympic 100m and 200m titles, before also claiming victory in the 4x100m at the same Games.

Others are American Sydney McLaughlin, who won the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, and Yulimar Rojas from Venezuela, who claimed the triple jump crown in Tokyo.

According to a statement from World Athletics, a three-way voting process that closed on November 6 determined the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

The World Athletics Council's vote counted for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family's votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.

Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge also managed to get to the final list of five athletes battling for the 2021 Female World Athlete of the Year.

Kipchoge and David Rudisha (2010) are the only Kenyan male athletes to have won the award.