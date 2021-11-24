Ethiopia: News - Canada Reiterates Calls for Cessation of Hostilities in Ethiopia

23 November 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Yesterday, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, about the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia. The Canadian PM affirmed his country's commitment to the efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and to advance the African-led negotiations according to a statement issued by his office yesterday.

The statement also detailed that both PMS discussed developments since they last spoke on November 13, including efforts led by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the High Representative of the African Union Commission for the Horn of Africa and former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

PM Justin Trudeau reiterates Canada's position on the need for a political solution and an inclusive national dialogue to bring the conflict to a peaceful resolution. He also underscored the need for the immediate cessation of hostilities by all parties and the necessity to ensure unhindered access to, and delivery of, humanitarian assistance for those affected by the conflict, with full respect for human rights.

This comes a week after the two leaders conferred where PM Justin highlighted the diplomatic efforts by African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa region, Olusegun Obasanjo, who is working with all parties to negotiate a cessation of hostilities. Canada's renewed calls for peaceful resolution of the conflict comes in the backdrop of PM Abiy's announcement of his intent to march to the frontline.

Yesterday, PM Abiy Ahmed announced his decision to lead the armed forces from the front lines while urging citizens to join him, arguing, "This struggle is the struggle of all black people. The campaign against Ethiopia is a conspiracy to undermine the history, culture, identity and dignity of black people and humiliate them by subduing their symbol of freedom, Ethiopia." AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X