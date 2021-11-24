Ethiopia: News - Canada Reiterates Calls for Cessation of Hostilities in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — Yesterday, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, about the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia. The Canadian PM affirmed his country's commitment to the efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and to advance the African-led negotiations according to a statement issued by his office yesterday.

The statement also detailed that both PMS discussed developments since they last spoke on November 13, including efforts led by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the High Representative of the African Union Commission for the Horn of Africa and former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

PM Justin Trudeau reiterates Canada's position on the need for a political solution and an inclusive national dialogue to bring the conflict to a peaceful resolution. He also underscored the need for the immediate cessation of hostilities by all parties and the necessity to ensure unhindered access to, and delivery of, humanitarian assistance for those affected by the conflict, with full respect for human rights.

This comes a week after the two leaders conferred where PM Justin highlighted the diplomatic efforts by African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa region, Olusegun Obasanjo, who is working with all parties to negotiate a cessation of hostilities. Canada's renewed calls for peaceful resolution of the conflict comes in the backdrop of PM Abiy's announcement of his intent to march to the frontline.

Yesterday, PM Abiy Ahmed announced his decision to lead the armed forces from the front lines while urging citizens to join him, arguing, "This struggle is the struggle of all black people. The campaign against Ethiopia is a conspiracy to undermine the history, culture, identity and dignity of black people and humiliate them by subduing their symbol of freedom, Ethiopia." AS