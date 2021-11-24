Kenya: Betty Mwangi Replaces Sam Chappatte as Jumia Kenya CEO

Nairobi — Betty Mwangi has been named Jumia Kenya Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Sam Chappatte who has served since 2016.

The former Britam Commercial Director's appointment was made through a statement by Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, co-CEOs of Jumia Africa, who said that her track record in the field made her the best fit to take on the mantle in order to accelerate cooperate growth in the company.

She also has 20 years of experience in the field of telecommunication, insurance, and the pharmaceutical industry having worked as Director of Financial Services for Safaricom M-pesa from 2007 to 2016 then served as Group Commercial Director for Britam Group from 2016 to 2021.

"Betty has an impressive track record and brings a great breadth and depth of experience to Jumia. She will play an important role in furthering our customer-focused commitment as we reach an inflection point in our growth trajectory," they said.

Upon the announcement, Mwangi assured that through her new position she would accelerate the growth of e-commerce in Kenya while maintaining Jumia's strong position as the number one shopping online platform.

"I look forward to working with the team to expand the Jumia universe and trust that my experience and passion for digital innovation will help to propel Jumia to greater heights," Mwangi said.

She was previously recognized as one of the Top 10 most influential women in the mobile telecommunication industry by Mobile Communications International (MCI) and was also named twice as one of the Top 20 most powerful African women.