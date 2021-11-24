Tanzania: Yanga Confirm End of Sogne Stay

YOUNG Africans player Yacouba Sogne has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season with his replacement expected to be signed during the coming mini-transfer window.

The Burkina Faso import returned to his country recently after undergoing a successful surgery in Tunisia of which, according to the club's fitness trainer, Youssef Mohammed, the player will be sidelined for five months.

In his words, Youssef disclosed that the surgery was undertaken by well-trained experts whom he said do treat many players from Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Senegal and from many other places.

However, speaking yesterday, a member of Young Africans Registration Committee, Hersi Said explained they expect to sign a foreign-based player to fill his void throughout the remainder of the season.

"We have already started discussions with some players from outside the country to take up the challenge and in the mini transfer window, we will declare him," he said.

He, however, conceded that it usually becomes a cumbersome task to get players during the mini-transfer window as most players are still having valid contracts with their origin clubs, but he insisted that they will search for the right replacement.

In another development, the club on Monday evening issued a statement accepting the verdict made by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over the long standing case versus their former playmaker Bernard Morrison.

Part of the statement reads: "Yanga believed that they had a chance to win the case hence paid all the expenses required to run it as such, we respect the judgement and urge our members and fans to move forward and concentrate on what is ahead of us."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the Jangwani street side continue to enjoy the commanding seat of the NBC Premier League with 16 points from six matches as the marathon towards the finishing line gathers storm.

Their next stop will be at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya on Tuesday taking on debutants Mbeya Kwanza who succumbed to their first defeat of the campaign after a 2-1 loss from Tanzania Prisons.

Prior to the shortfall, Mbeya Kwanza had gone five matches without tasting the defeat of the league hence; they are now preparing to face a major test in the competition in order to get themselves back in the contest.

They are placed 8th on the table with seven points generated from one win and four draws but they are always dangerous when playing in their backyard.