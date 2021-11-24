Tanzania: UBA Committed to Support Tanzania Economy

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has reaffirmed its commitment to support Tanzania in its endeavour to build robust economic growth.

The UBA Chairman Dr Tony Elumelu made the remarks recently after completing his tour in Tanzania where he held talks with President Samia Suluhu Hasan and other government officials.

He congratulated President Samia for her great leadership and promised that the bank will continue with its support to revitalise the economy of the country.

Dr Elumelu told President Samia that the bank is ready to address a variety of economic issues, including the financing of oil and gas projects.

Dr Elumelu was informed by Ms Samia that the government is willing to collaborate with the bank and has invited them to invest in appropriate initiatives.

During his visits to the country, Dr Elumelu also held talks with the Central Bank Governor and directors.

He used the opportunity to commend the BoT for providing a great support to the bank while emphasizing on keeping up a good relationship with the regulators at all times.