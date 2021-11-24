Tanzania: 'Tz Cricket Gone Up Despite ICC T-20 Setback'

THE National men's cricket all -rounder, Kassim Nassoro said Tanzania had a good chance of qualifying for the next year's ICC Global Qualifiers' final, but Uganda were on a good track to go through.

"The title was open to all participating teams, we also had the chance to do that because we also stood up as among serious contenders", said Nassoro, one of the most experienced batsmen with a vast international experience.

Nassoro is familiar with Kenyan and Ugandan players he competed against in various ICC World Cup Qualifying series.

But he had admitted that Kenya, despite failing to win the title, was a major threat to his side.

"We only regarded Kenya as a threat for the title mission because they have about seven experienced players with World Cups history",

" But things did not work for their side as Uganda took well their chances to stun other opponents", he said.

Nassoro, who was part of the team that took part in the just ended ICC T20 men's World Cup Qualifiers-African Region said that in his opinion, his side lost the direction for the title after succumbing to defeat from Uganda in the second day of the fixture.

The boys competed against Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda against the sole spot to the global qualifiers.

Tanzania was unbeaten and top of the log on Day One, but lost focus in some recent matches for the advantage of Uganda and Kenya.

"We were far better on the first day, but we lost direction after Uganda and Kenya beat us", said Nassoro.

The Tanzanians finished in the third log with six points at the end of the event, after they were humbled and brought back down to earth with two resounding losses on Day Two into the final day of the tournament.

Nigeria had nothing to offer after losing all their 6 matches to finish at the bottom.

The boys were in Rwanda for about three weeks, where they in the first two weeks managed to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional qualifiers.

In the last week of the qualifying series, the Tanzanian team fought hard to finish third in the ICC T20 Regional Qualifiers finals.

Uganda won the title to progress to the ICC T20 Global qualifiers that bring together other regional winners from different continents.

The Tanzania Cricket Association ( TCA) has therefore saluted the team for the great work.

TCA, the country's governing cricket body, has said that it was a great experience for the team to stay in Kigali and give a fine display of their talent to the world.