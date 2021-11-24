Tanzania: TBs Urges Grape Farmers On Maintain Standards

The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has trained over 100 grape growers and processors in Dodoma Region to manage grapes in its value chain that will increase the crop's value of the crop in the market.

The training was conducted by TBS officials in three areas namely Dodoma City, Hombolo and Mpunguzi Dodoma.

At the closing remarks the TBS Central Zone Manager, Nickonia Mwabuka said that the training was about the standards requirements on grape and grape products as well as the best grape farming principles.

"The training also focused on good processing and hygiene regulations, various grape and grape processing technologies, business registration, packaging as well as product quality assurance and issues related to export standards and quality," said Mwabuka

He explained that the beneficiaries of the training were those who were in the value chain, farmers, processors and other stakeholders who were mostly small and medium entrepreneurs.

"This group is very important in contributing to GDP, increasing employment and eradicating poverty in our country," said Mwabuka.

Speaking at the opening of the training on behalf of Dodoma Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka, Assistant Administrative Secretary for Economy, Production, Investment, Industry and Trade, Ms. Aziza Mumba said the government intends to increase grapes value to be among the strategic crops to increase productivity for farmers.

She said most of the residents in Dodoma Region engage in growing grapes but face many challenges including selling of raw and unripe grapes, and lack of quality packaging materials for their products.

Other challenges are lack of knowledge about standards requirements, best processing principles, processing technology, marketing access and more.

Ms Mumba explained that the government's intention is to ensure that it adds value to the grapes and stops selling raw to the market.

"This will enable our country to continue building a strong and competitive economy," she said.

She said the regional leadership believes that the training is the right way to increase productivity as well as support the government's efforts in ensuring the grape industry and its products contribute to economic growth.