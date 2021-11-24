Angola Seek African Cup Football for Amputee's Title

22 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola national amputee's football team left on Monday for Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania, to compete in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Football for Amputees to start on November 26 with the aim to revalidate the title obtained in 2019.

Speaking to ANGOP, Angola's head coach said he is optimistic in achieving the goal of winning the competition, having acknowledged that this will not be an easy task, since the country Angola will be the center of attention at the event.

Angola face Rwanda on Friday in the first match of the group B following clashes with Kenya and Zanzibar.

Tanzania, the host country, is in Group A, along with Sierra Leone, Uganda and Morocco.

In Group C are Niger, Cameroon, Gambia and Ethiopia.

Group D are Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt (debutants).

National Team players:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Mateus and Sebastião Canjuloca.

Defenders: Celestino Elias, Francisco Amaro, Paciência Félix.

Midfielders: Laurindo Lucamba and Hilário Kufula.

Forwards: José Candieiro, Sabino António Joaquim, Pedro Vicente, João Chiquete and Catarino de Carvalho.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X