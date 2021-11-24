Angola Seek African Cup Football for Amputee's Title

Luanda — Angola national amputee's football team left on Monday for Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania, to compete in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Football for Amputees to start on November 26 with the aim to revalidate the title obtained in 2019.

Speaking to ANGOP, Angola's head coach said he is optimistic in achieving the goal of winning the competition, having acknowledged that this will not be an easy task, since the country Angola will be the center of attention at the event.

Angola face Rwanda on Friday in the first match of the group B following clashes with Kenya and Zanzibar.

Tanzania, the host country, is in Group A, along with Sierra Leone, Uganda and Morocco.

In Group C are Niger, Cameroon, Gambia and Ethiopia.

Group D are Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt (debutants).

National Team players:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Mateus and Sebastião Canjuloca.

Defenders: Celestino Elias, Francisco Amaro, Paciência Félix.

Midfielders: Laurindo Lucamba and Hilário Kufula.

Forwards: José Candieiro, Sabino António Joaquim, Pedro Vicente, João Chiquete and Catarino de Carvalho.