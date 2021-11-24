Angola: Lazare Adingono Joins 1º De Agosto Coaching Staff

22 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Cameroonian coach Lazaré Adingono has joined the basketball coaching staff of 1º de Agosto, the club said on its facebook page.

The note adds that the coach is now part of the Academy's team of coaches hired as part of the development and improvement of the quality of the junior athletes.

At the Academy, the 42-year old coach will be assisted by José Carlos Guimarães in the coordination of all aspects linked to basketball.

The Cameroon coach has already worked in Angola leading Petro de Luanda from 2012 to 2020 winning two National Championships (2015 and 2019), two Angola Cups (2013 and 2014) and an African Cup of Champion Clubs (2015).

