Uganda: Makerere University Warming Up for 100 Years Commemoration

23 November 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — On Nov.25, Makerere University will host a stakeholders mobilisation event in commemoration of the 100 years (1922-2022) of its existence, it said on Nov.23 in a press release.

The stakeholder event is in preparation to mark the institution's centenary celebration which will be held through the year 2022.

Established in 1922 with only 14 students, Makerere University has grown over the years to become one of the leading Universities in the world.

With over 300,000 alumni spread across the globe, the university is celebrating a remarkable journey of touching lives, training and nurturing human resources in different fields/disciplines, and making the world a better place through significant contributions to human and social transformation.

Under the theme, 'leveraging 100 years of Excellence in Building a Transformed Society,' the event will be held at Makerere University Freedom Square, as the first of the many events and activities that the University has lined up in commemoration of the centennial milestone.

The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, a Makerere alumnus, will preside over the event, which will also feature a round-table discussion with other prominent Makerere University Alumni, on the subject of centenary celebrations.

The Makerere University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe applauded stakeholders for supporting Makerere University over the years and called upon them to take a keen interest in the celebrations.

He said: "We want to mark 100 years of excellence with all our stakeholders. In the days ahead we will reach out to the broader University community of students, staff, alumni, development partners both nationally and internationally, and well-wishers for their participation in the centennial celebrations."

Daniel Kidega, the chairperson Mak@100 Organizing Committee said, "starting with the stakeholder event, they will discuss and showcase Makerere's past successes, the present opportunities and prospects.

