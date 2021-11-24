Sudan: Social Media Still Blocked in Sudan

23 November 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The authorities in Sudan continue to block social networking sites for the fifth day in a row, after restoring internet services after a junta-enforced outage that lasted more than three weeks. Users have told Radio Dabanga that they have to use VPN services to access the blocked networks, especially WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter.

They explained that the bypass applications such as VPN consume significant bandwidth, which leads to an increase in the cost of using the internet.

Others, who did not have to use a VPN, complained that the credit they had bought for one month, before the blackout that started on the day of the coup on October 25, has expired, and they had to purchase credit again.

The NetBlocks organisation, which monitors the use of the Internet, said that blocking social media for 29 days limits the public's ability to participate online, noting that social media is a vital component of a free and just society.

The internet blockade shut down most data traffic in the country following the military coup led by Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan that seized power on October 25. Internet services were gradually restored following court rulings.

Critics and activists cautioned that the blackout is being used as a smokescreen to hide atrocities committed by the army and paramilitary forces in support of the military coup.

