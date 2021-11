Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Tuesday dismissed Júlio Bessa as governor of Cuando Cubango province.

According to a note issued by the President's Civil House, in another decree, the Head of State appointed José Martins as governor of Cuando Cubango.

Finally, João Lourenço appointed Guilherme Pereira, to the position of deputy governor of Cabinda province for Technical Services and Infrastructure.