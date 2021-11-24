Angola: Cape Verde Coach Confident of Good Performances for Fiba World Cup

Luanda — The national coach of Cape Verde basketball team the Angolan Emanuel Trovoada said Monday in Luanda, he is confident the team will have good performances in the 2022 FIBA Basketball World Cup first qualifying stage.

Speaking to ANGOP following a preparation match with Angola's 1º de Agosto that Cape Verde beat 86-85, the coach said he acknowledges the difficulties to be encountered for this goal to be achieved.

According to the coach, despite being drawn in a complicated group (A) with very strong opponents, his team has the potential to progress to the next stage.

Cape Verde was beaten on Sunday by Angola's Interclub 57-71.

The first window of qualification to next year's World Championship will take place from November 26 to 28 in Angola's Benguela province.

GROUPS:

Group A

Cape Verde

Mali

Nigeria

Uganda

Group B

South Sudan

Cameroon

Tunisia

Rwanda

Group C

Angola

Côte D'ivoire

Central African Republic

Guinea

Group D

Kenya

Egypt

Senegal

Democratic Republic of Congo