Algeria: President Tebboune Gives Instructions to Exempt Young Entrepreneurs in Difficulty From Legal Proceedings

21 November 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune gave instructions to exempt young entrepreneurs in difficulty, who benefited from employment support loans, from legal proceedings, said the communiqué issued after the Council of Ministers meeting.

"The President of the Republic has given instructions to give a chance to young entrepreneurs in difficulty, who benefited from employment support loans, by exempting them from legal proceedings through a treatment based on an economic approach and according to schedule of debt repayment," said the source.

The Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister, in charge of Micro-enterprise was tasked with presenting a semi-annual periodic census on the number of jobs created, said the communiqué.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X