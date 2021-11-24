Algeria: President Tebboune Gives Instructions to Exempt Young Entrepreneurs in Difficulty From Legal Proceedings

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune gave instructions to exempt young entrepreneurs in difficulty, who benefited from employment support loans, from legal proceedings, said the communiqué issued after the Council of Ministers meeting.

"The President of the Republic has given instructions to give a chance to young entrepreneurs in difficulty, who benefited from employment support loans, by exempting them from legal proceedings through a treatment based on an economic approach and according to schedule of debt repayment," said the source.

The Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister, in charge of Micro-enterprise was tasked with presenting a semi-annual periodic census on the number of jobs created, said the communiqué.