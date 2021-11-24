Algeria: Electoral Campaign to End Tuesday At Midnight, Followed By Election Silence

Algiers — The electoral campaign for the elections of the municipal and provincial people's assemblies, scheduled to take place on November 27, will end Tuesday at midnight, three days before the date of the vote, a period during which candidates must stop campaigning, according to the organic law on the electoral system.

"No one may, by any means and in any form whatsoever, campaign outside the period provided for in Article 73 " which states that the campaign is "declared open 23 days before the date of the election and ends three days before the date of the election," according to Article 74 of the law.

Amending the code of local authorities to give more prerogatives to elected officials, freeing them from all constraints, making the municipality the engine of local development by promoting investment and creating jobs, and preserving and strengthening the country's stability were the key themes addressed by the candidates affiliated to political parties or running as independents.

In an initial assessment, President of the Independent National Authority for Elections (ANIE), Mohamed Charfi, said that the electoral campaign was conducted in a "positive" way, as the rules of were respected.

The organic law on the electoral system states that "any candidate or person participating in an electoral campaign must refrain from hate speech and any form of discrimination."

Charfi reported some "minor overruns," related to the failure to respect the health protocol to cope with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The electorate, at the end of the exceptional revision of the electoral lists, amounted to 23,717,479 voters, according to data provided by the ANIE.

Some 800,000 supervisors will be mobilized to ensure smooth running of the poll in 61,696 polling stations and 13,326 voting centers.

A total of 1,158 candidate files for the province people's assemblies (APC) were withdrawn, including 877 files withdrawn by 48 approved political parties and 281 by independent lists.

A total of 22,325 candidate files for the Communal People's Assemblies (APC) were also withdrawn, according to the same source.

A health protocol in anticipation of the local elections was signed by the ANIE and the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A budget of 8.67 billion dinars has been allocated for expenses related to the preparation and organization of local elections.

Charfi said that "all the conditions" for the success of the local elections of November 27 "are met," while noting that this success was "closely linked to the degree of democratic awareness among citizens."