Algeria: President Tebboune to Chair Council of Ministers Meeting Sunday

21 November 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic,Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will chair this Sunday a meeting of the Council of Ministers, devoted to the examination of bills and the presentation of a number of projects related to several sectors, said a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

"President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will chair on Sunday, November 21, 2021, a meeting of the Council of Ministers devoted to the examination and adoption of two bills relating to the Justice sector, as well as presentations on projects to support youth employment, fishing and renewable energy,"the source said.

