Algeria: President Tebboune to Chair Council of Ministers Meeting Sunday

"President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will chair on Sunday, November 21, 2021, a meeting of the Council of Ministers devoted to the examination and adoption of two bills relating to the Justice sector, as well as presentations on projects to support youth employment, fishing and renewable energy,"the source said.