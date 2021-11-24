Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Constitutional Court Members

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Monday, in a ceremony at the Palace of the People in Algiers, the president and the members of the Constitutional Court as they take up their duty.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the speaker of the Council of the Nation (upper house of Parliament), Salah Goudjil, the speaker of the People's National Assembly (lower house), Brahim Boughali, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Aïmene Benabderrahmane, former president of the Constitutional Council, Kamel Fenniche, the chief of Staff of the People's National Army, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, the minister of Justice, Abderrachid Tabi, members of the Government, advisers of the president of the Republic and other senior officials.

The president and members of the Constitutional court then took a family photo with President Tebboune.

The president and members of the Constitutional court took the oath of office, at the headquarters of the Supreme Court, on Thursday, the morrow of the signing, by the president of the Republic, of presidential decrees on the members of the Constitutional Court, in line with Articles 91 (paragraph 7), 186 and 188 of the Constitution.

The Constitutional Court is made up of members appointed by the president of the Republic, namely Omar Belhadj (president), Leila Aslaoui, Bahri Saadallah and Mesbah Menas, elected members, namely Djilali Miloudi (from the Supreme Court) and Amal Eddine Boulenouar (from the Council of State), as well as professors of the Constitutional Law Fatiha Benabbou, Abdelouaheb Khrif, Abbas Ammar, Abdelhafidh Oussoukine, Omar Boudiaf and Mohamed Boufertas.

The president of the Constitutional Court is appointed to one six-year term. The other members serve one six-year term, half of whom are renewed every three years.