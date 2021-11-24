Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 37 Thousand Jabs Administered On Nov.22

Tunis/Tunisia — 37,021 COVID jabs were administered on November 22, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

4,997,447 people are fully vaccinated so far, including 3,887,922 who got two doses and 1,109,525 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus.

10,228,580 vaccine doses have been given until this date, the ministry added.

The overall number of people who have so far registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 6,994,088.