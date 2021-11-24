Tunisia: Ayoub Hafnaoui and Walid Ktila Win Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Olympic champion Ayoub Hafnaoui and paralympic champion Walid Katila won the creative sports award in their respective categories at the 11th Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award as announced on Tuesday in Dubai.

28 winners were announced in all sports fields.

The award ceremony will be held next January 9, said the organisers of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, the most important event in terms of financial value and diversity of the categories.