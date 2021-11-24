Cameroon: Managing Public Funds - Auditors Acquire Communication Skills

Minister Mbah Acha Rose chaired a two-day capacity building workshop on November 22, 2021.

Officials involved in auditing the management of public funds especially in the domains of extractive industries are undergoing a technical training on communication and the dissemination of audit results to external stakeholders. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of the Supreme State Audit Office, Mbah Acha Rose presided at the opening of the conference on November 22, 2021 in Yaoundé. Organised by the Project to Enhance the Oversight of Extractive Industries in Francophone Africa, (PASIE), the two-day conference which ends today November 23, 2021 seeks to strengthen the communication capacity of CONSUPE personnel in the dissemination of audit reports.

Minister Mbah Acha Rose in her opening speech said the conference is in line with several stakes related to strategic communication on audit reports. "The conference is being organised by PASIE and is intended to enhance the oversight of extractive industries and help us to carry out audits. The goal of this technical conference is to help the personnel of CONSUPE know how to communicate and to disseminate the results of audits to its external stakeholders so that this will go a long way to ameliorate the governance of public finance and also to give credibility to our audits while also leting the citizens know what CONSUPE does," she stated. The Minister added that the 2013 text that governs the Supreme State Audit Office requires that reports are exclusively for the Head of State. "I am only a Minister Delegate and the Head of State is the boss of CONSUPE. He is the one who gives me instructions and it is to him that I report. The instructions include going to the field and the reports I submit to him. We are participating in this workshop to acquire knowledge on how to communicate on audit reports when the time comes," she further explained.

For the Project Coordinator of PASIE, Alfred Enoh, Supreme State Audit Office officials need to be skilled in communication in order to influence public debates on the management of public funds. "Practically, what we have been doing for the past five years is to improve the capacity of government institutions and civil society organisations on audit and carry out their role of oversight in extractive industries," he averred.

Documentation on the conference indicates that the proper management of funds in extractive industries for the betterment of the living conditions of citizens is imperative for national growth.