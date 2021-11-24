Cameroon: 2021 Women's World Handball Championship - Lionesses' Final List Awaited

Less than two weeks to the competition, the pre-selected players are still bracing up hard at the Mateco stadium in Yaounde amidst challenges.

As the countdown for the Women's World Handball Championship narrows down, handball lovers are already eager to see the squad that will represent Cameroon in the world class competition. But as of the time of this report, stakeholders had not yet hinted on the Lionesses final squad for the competition which begins on December 2, 2021 in Spain. Close sources justify the delay on the fact that they are waiting for the budget to know the number of players that can be chosen for the competition. Stakeholders are to pick from the list of 22 players that were pre-selected for the preparatory phase. One of the disadvantages of the delay, experts say, is the fact that the players are not mentally stable knowing that one day to the competition, they can be dropped from the team. The uncertainties are perhaps due to the numerous challenges that the team is facing as they prepare for the competition.

On Friday November 19, 2021 when we visited the squad at the Mateco stadium in the University of Yaounde I, the difficult conditions under which the Lionesses have been training had not changed. The sun was overhead that morning. The girls often got exhausted and ran to their bags to get portable water. We equally realised that some players were limping due to bruises acquired from the rough nature of the handball pitch. Their presence in Yaounde, has got fans wondering whether they will still have an acclimatisation training camp given that time is no longer on their side. Amidst these difficulties, the girls still trained with smiles on their faces. The conviviality in the team was depicted as the players and the technical bench exchanged ideas and progressed smoothly.

Despite these difficulties, the Head Coach, Serge Guebogo, is optimistic about the squad. He says the team is over 50 per cent prepared for the championship and they are currently doing final touches to ensure that the girls put up an encouraging performance at the championship. During Friday's training, the Lionesses were working on the defence and attack. The coach says with the little time left, priority will be given to friendly matches to test the strength of the players and correct errors before getting to Spain.