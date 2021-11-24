Cameroon: Youth Football - Over 4,500 Young Talents Detected

Out of that number, 300 kids will be selected for the 2021-2022 academic and sporting year.

The nationwide exercise to detect future football talents rounded off in Yaounde on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The detection process carried by the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT) began on November 5, 2021 in Bamenda in the North West Region. After two weeks of detection by football experts in the country, a total of over 4,500 aspiring footballers from all the ten regions were detected. The exercise entailed selecting young talents between the age of 10 to 13 years. The aim was to select 30 aspirants from each region (15 boys and 15 girls) who will represent their regions. The closing exercise was crowned by a friendly encounter between the national U20 women's football team and the U15 team of ANAFOOT. The U20 women's team beat ANAFOOT 2-1.

Officials of ANAFOOT say the match was an opportunity for the future footballers to display their talents and equally for the parents who accompanied their children to witness the job that is being done by ANAFOOT experts. The General Manager of ANAFOOT, Carl Enow Ngachu, used the occasion to salute the parents for allowing their children to the exercise especially in the troubled regions like the North West, South West and Far North Regions where many children turned out for the detection exercise. Out of the 4,500 preselected youths, only 300 kids will be selected for the 2021-2022 academic and sporting year. The national selection and the publication of the list of boarders will be published in the days ahead.

Created in 2014, ANAFOOT began training and detection of young talents in 2017. Three detection exercises have already been carried out in three seasons notably the 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons. Detection of kids was suspended in the 2020-2021 season due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This notwithstanding, ANAFOOT has trained six youths in the U17 national team and five girls were also selected in the national junior women's team. Typical examples are former Manchester City intern, Noh Nafeng, who plays for the national U17 team and also Doumba Marie Alice who plays or French Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germaine.