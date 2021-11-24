Namibia: Dr Hage Geingob Football Cup Pledges Benefit Disabled and Vulnerable At Tsumeb

PROJECT Hope Based Health Care at Tsumeb in Otjikoto region handed over donations received from the Dr Hage Geingob Football Cup to people with disabilities and vulnerable people in that town on Friday.

Organisers and sponsors of the Dr Hage Geingob Football Cup last month announced that, due to Covid-19 and other factors, the football showpiece would not be staged and decided to donate the pledged money to a charity drive to help more than 20 old age homes and maternity shelters across the country of which Project Hope Based Health Care became a beneficiary.

Fifty-nine adults and 13 children benefitted from the donations consisting of basic groceries.

Speaking at the occasion, the deputy mayor of Tsumeb, Anmire Garises, said since she also has a disabled brother, it touches her heart to see non-governmental organisations (NGOs) extending a helping hand to the disabled and the vulnerable.

"I understand the responsibility that comes with caring for the vulnerable and would in future like to work closely with Project Hope Based Health Care to benefit the community in a bigger way," said Garises.

Noting that the NGO does not have a suitable building to provide its services, the deputy mayor said the council will consider making land available in future for the organisation to construct a functional centre.

The NGO was established in 2016 with assistance from Dundee Precious Metals Mine at Tsumeb to help vulnerable people and people with disabilities.