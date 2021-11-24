Namibia: Nhe Contracts Debt Collector to Recover Over N$35,8m Clients Owe

THE National Housing Enterprise has contracted Redforce Debt Collectors, as its debt collecting agent, for a period of three years starting this month.

The housing company is owed over N$35,8 million by defaulting clients.

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) is a government institution tasked with providing affordable and decent housing to Namibians, particularly in the middle- and low-income brackets.

Currently, the country has a housing backlog of over 100 000 units and the NHE is required to provide at least 20 000 housing units per year.

NHE manager for corporate communications and marketing Eric Libongani said Redforce will be responsible for recovering outstanding monies owed to the NHE by individuals who have defaulted on their home loans.

"NHE has contracted Red Force debt collectors to assist in collecting the outstanding debts from defaulting clients. Our records show that currently the total number of defaulters is 1 231. Total arrears ranging between 90 and 120 days and more amount to N$35 840 288,71," said Libongani.

Libongani said the efforts are aimed at increasing opportunities for all Namibians on NHE's waiting list, who remain homeless, to own a home.