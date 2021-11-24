Liberia: Baako FC Strengthen Squad Ahead of Third Division New League Season

23 November 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Monrovia — Third Division side Baako FC of Gardnersville Sub-Committee has put out a strong warning to its opponents that it is in high spirit to collect the committee's championship this season.

The team will begin its championship hunt on November 27 against Chenny FC at the open air Tusa Field in New Georgia.

Speaking to a team of Journalists over the weekend, the president of Baako FC, Mr. Esomba O'Neal Roberts said his boys are fully prepared - both physically and financially for the upcoming season.

He assured the fans and supporters of the team to remain committed and be assured of the team winning the league this season.

"The team is fully prepared for this challenge. Nothing is going to stop us from getting promotion to the Second Division league; not even our opponents," he said.

Baako FC, with sponsorship from Tsingtao was established in March 2008 by Mr. Esomba O'Neal Roberts and started from the fourth division level and got promoted to third division. The team have been in the Third Division league for some years now.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X