Liberia: Baako FC Strengthen Squad Ahead of Third Division New League Season

Monrovia — Third Division side Baako FC of Gardnersville Sub-Committee has put out a strong warning to its opponents that it is in high spirit to collect the committee's championship this season.

The team will begin its championship hunt on November 27 against Chenny FC at the open air Tusa Field in New Georgia.

Speaking to a team of Journalists over the weekend, the president of Baako FC, Mr. Esomba O'Neal Roberts said his boys are fully prepared - both physically and financially for the upcoming season.

He assured the fans and supporters of the team to remain committed and be assured of the team winning the league this season.

"The team is fully prepared for this challenge. Nothing is going to stop us from getting promotion to the Second Division league; not even our opponents," he said.

Baako FC, with sponsorship from Tsingtao was established in March 2008 by Mr. Esomba O'Neal Roberts and started from the fourth division level and got promoted to third division. The team have been in the Third Division league for some years now.