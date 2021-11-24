South Africa: The Future of Politics in South Africa Shifts After Coalition Window Closes With Seismic Changes At Metro Level

23 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The decision by the EFF to vote for the DA mayoral candidates in Joburg and Ekurhuleni may well lead to seismic changes in our politics. It may mark the end of the EFF and the ANC of Ramaphosa ever forming any kind of coalition. It could also be a final shift in the nature of our politics, where decisions are made solely for short-term gain, and sometimes to cause chaos.

That said, there are still many questions to answer about how the next few months will play out. Key to this will be the decisions made by the DA, and how it will operate in these councils. This may depend on if and how they form coalitions. Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema may believe he has shown how useful, and powerful, a small fraction of support can be in important metros.

The first indication of the seismic events of this week, the election of the DA's Raymond Dlamini as Speaker of Ekurhuleni, must have sent shockwaves through the political establishment, and particularly Luthuli House. The electoral maths of that council showed this could only have happened with councillors from the EFF and Action SA joining to vote...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X