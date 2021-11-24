Liberia: Pres. Weah Consoles Ghana Over Former Captain Kojo Tsikata's Death

President George Manneh Weah has sent a condolence message to the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana, following the death of one of Africa's greatest sons, Captain Kojo Tsikata who served as Head of the National Security and Foreign Affairs of the Provisional National Defense Council of the Republic of Ghana.

Captain Tsikata also served as a Special Envoy of the Chairman of ECOWAS during the LIberian civil crisis.

According to a Foreign Ministry release issued Monday, 22 November 2021, in the message to his Ghanaian counterpart, Mr. Nana Akufo -Addo, President Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in his own name, extended heartfelt condolences to the Ghanaian President, and through him, to the Government and people of Ghana, especially the bereaved family for the irreparable loss sustained.

President Weah indicated that Captain Tsikata will be remembered for his loyalty to country and for his role played in bringing peace to Liberia and the West African region.

He then expressed hope that President Akufo -Addo and the people of Ghana will find strength, courage, and comfort during this difficult period of national mourning.-Press release