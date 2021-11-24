Liberia: LAMI Launches Orphan Cares Africa Foundation

Lord's Army Ministry International (LAMI) has welcomed the launch of Orphan Cares Africa Foundation (OCAF) in Liberia.

The founder and president of OCAF, Rev. Missionary Francis Saa Dauda said the vision to cater for orphans and widows was revealed to him by God in 2003 after the Liberian civil war.

Rev. Dauda narrated that the revelation was made clear to him as it is stated in the Holy Bible in James Chapter 1:27 which says "Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction and to keep himself unspotted from the world".

According to him, since 2003 he has passionately been helping orphans and widows, offering them scholarships, and providing basic needs in Pipeline Community, Paynesville City.

He disclosed that OCAF was officially founded in 2018 to help orphans and widows across Africa, with Liberia as a base to ensure that dignity and respect for orphans and widows are prioritized.

Rev. Dauda noted that catering for orphans and widows is mandated by God for the church to do, but this has been neglected by people in many parts of Africa.

He also said that widows and orphans have been marginalized and neglected for so long with some community members describing them as witches instead of providing help, noting that anybody can become a widow or an orphan any time in life.

Rev. Dauda emphasized that Liberians should seek the blessing of God through meeting the basic needs of orphans and widows, including food, healthcare, and scholarships.

Meanwhile, the General Overseer and Founder of the Lord's Army Ministry International, Rev. Daniel X. Kamara has promised to support orphans and widows in his ministry.

Rev. Kamara continued that this is biblical but has been taken for granted by many. He urged members of the church and Liberians, in general, to understand God's instruction to help orphans and widows in communities.

He indicated that his team under OCAF is responsible to identify orphans and widows between Wroto Town Community to Jallah Town Community for registration to receive assistance subsequently.

He pointed out that the Lord's Army Ministry International is located between 13th and 14th Streets along the beach while urging Liberians to support the program.

OCAF is a non-governmental and non-profit organization intended to help orphans and widows around Africa. Its coordinating executive members include Lord's Army Ministry International, Rev. Daniel X. Kamara, Mother Hawa Kamara, Lawrence Y. Mulbah Jr., Oretha Dissan, and Mercy Nyumeh.