Liberia: Women Storm Military Barracks

Hundreds of females between 18-35 years old on Monday, 22 November 2021, stormed the Barclay Training Center of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) on United Nations Drive, seeking to be enlisted to participate in a preparatory physical exercise that is being conducted by the AFL ahead of the main recruitment drive.

The Armed Forces of Liberia is expected to commence a nationwide recruitment drive intended to increase the size of the Liberian military.

Monday's mass gathering of females at the Barclay Training Center came after the Ministry of National Defence and the Armed Forces of Liberia announced last week that they were due to commence pre-recruitment training for females in Montserrado County ahead of the official recruitment process which will begin this December.

The authorities said pre-recruitment training will be conducted by the Armed Forces of Liberia from Monday, 22 November 2021 to Wednesday, 13 December 2021 at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) in Monrovia.

According to Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs Mr. Sam K. Collins, "The preparatory training exercise is expected to build the capacity of females residing in Montserrado County."

"Females in other parts of Liberia will take a preparatory aptitude test ahead of the main recruitment process that is expected to be announced at a later date," Mr. Collins said.

The Assistant Defense Minister pointed out that those participating in the preparatory exercise are not guaranteed a space during the time of the main recruitment process, but will be enlisted into the AFL based on merit during the main recruitment drive.

Collins described the large turnout of females as encouraging; adding "It shows that Liberian females, over the years, have developed a passion to render service to their nation through active duty in the Armed Forces of Liberia."

He disclosed that in the coming days the Armed Forces of Liberia will conduct preparatory aptitude tests in the leeward counties for females interested in joining the AFL. The Preparatory training exercise runs from 22 November 2021 to 13 December 2021.