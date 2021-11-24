Liberia: Determined Girls FC Punish Earth Angels 5-0

The LFA/Orange Women's League leaders Determined Girls destroyed rivals Earth Angels 5-0 on Saturday at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County.

The game was characterized by a display of brilliant goal-scoring skills by Guinean International Bountou Sylla, who scored a hat trick plus two goals to close a chapter in a single game.

Boutou recently scored four goals against DC Shooters FC in their 13-0 win on November 13, summing her total goals in the tournament from two matches to 9.

Determined Girls are unbeaten and sit on top of the table with 6pts, 18 goals after two games.

Elsewhere, newly promoted and last season Lower League Champions City Football Academy welcomed fellow newcomer DC Shooters FC with a 7-2 win at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Practice Pitch in Paynesville outside Monrovia.

City Football Academy grabbed her first three points in day 2 with two goals from Mabinty Kamara and one goal from B. Mercy Threason to conclude the first half at 3-0.

Mabinty Kamara scored another one goal in the second half to increase her tally to three, while Princess Williams netted two brace goals and Amanda Fahn scored one to end the scoring spree as the Shooters fell to a 7-2 defeat to City Girls.

In another encounter, Ambassadors FC whipped Hippo FC 3-1 in their second match as Strikers Decontee Jackson and Miatta Morris celebrated the win on Tusa sports ground.

The victory takes Ambassadors FC second spot with 6pts and five goals and two goals conceded.

Elsewhere Newly promoted Shaitta Angels FC forced Blanco FC to a 1-1 draw at the George Weah Technical Center.

Blanco FC has failed to win a newly promoted team once again after going into a goalless draw with Soccer Ambassador last weekend.

At the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia, World Girls FC defeated newly promoted Soccer Ambassador 3-1 as Melissa Gebah, Sangay Moulton, and Chindima Onwuka registered their names on the score sheet.

Below are results of games played in the league.

Tusa Field

Ambassadors 3 -1 Hippo

Technical Center

Shaitta Angels 1 - 1 Blanco FC

Antoinette Tubman Stadium

Soccer Ambassador 1 -3 World Girls FC

Kakata

Determined Girs FC 5 - 0 Earth Angels FC

Samuel Kanyon Doe Practice Pitch

D.C Shooters 2 - 7 City Football Academyhttps://thenewdawnliberia.com/determined-girls-win-fa-super-cup/