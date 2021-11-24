Gambia: Gunjur Slash Nema Fula Kunda in KSD Tourney

Gunjur on Sunday slashed Nema Fula Kunda 3-0 in their Group B fixture of the 2021-2022 Kombo South District (KSD) football tournament played at the Sanyang football field.

The Coastal Town boys came into the match with 4 points following their 1-0 win over Kartong in their opening group match before drawing 1-1 with Sanyang in their second group match.

Gunjur scored three brilliant goals without Nema Fula Kunda reacting to grasp a resounding victory in the annual Kombo South District football fiesta.

The triumphed earned the Coastal Town boys top-spot in Group B with 7 points, while Nema Fula Kunda remained bottom-place in Group B with zero point after three group matches.

Meanwhile, Tanji defeated Deya 1-0 at the Sanyang Football Field to bounce back in the annual Kombo South District biggest football fray.

Tanji now secured 5 points in three group matches, while the Deya boys are still with 1 point after their 1-1 draw with Banyaka.