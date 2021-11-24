Gambia: Barrow Promises to Reveal Monumental Developmental Strategies in Urban Gambia

After returning from the provinces, President Adama Barrow vows to reserve most of his heavy developmental strategies in the subsequent meetings to be held in Kombo.

Speaking at different rallies in Niamina and Jarra, President Barrow stated that "if you are in a war, you don't throw all your bullets at once. Therefore, I will reserve the powerful developmental strategies for Kombo rallies."

President Barrow on Sunday returned at State House to a stunning welcome as people gathered in different locations from Kalaji to Banjul in order to show solidarity with their candidate. Barrow stated in several meetings that he would rapidly transform the country in his next five years. He added that his government has started making the country like Dubai, which he said is the dream of every Gambian.

"I will build 1200 kilometer roads when re-elected and bring electricity in every Gambian corner before 2023. I will build more roads and hospitals in several places in the country. Water will be available and I will empower gardens with equipment because, in my next term, we will stop rice importation because there will be enough rice."

President Barrow who is optimistic of winning the election with a big margin, called on Gambians to ignore politicians and vote for him on December 4th.

Barrow, who has been heard on many occasions branding himself 'Peaceful Man', called on Gambians to yearn for a peaceful election and as well pray for the interest of the country.

President Barrow is expected to continue his campaign in Foni with meetings in Kombo, Serrekunda, Kanifing, Bakau, and Banjul.

Barrow is has currently been joined by 19 candidates that included the APRC. Most of the candidates who followed the president on his campaign once alleged him of corruption or poor governance.

However, these people promised support for the president in December polls.