Ghana: Togbe Hodo IV Advises Ghanaians to Learn, Speak French

23 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, has added his voice on the call on Ghanaians to learn and speak French.

He said that would help regional integration efforts and also boost trade between Ghana and her neighbours.

Togbe Tepre Hodo, who is Paramount Chief of Anfoega, made these remarks at the opening of the 5th Volta Trade and Investment Fair (Volta Fair 2021) at the Ho Sports Stadium last Wednesday.

He noted that every educated person from a Francophone country in Africa spoke appreciable English, but most educated Ghanaians did not speak French, and that was pathetic.

According to Togbe Tepre Hodo, the need for Ghanaians to speak French was even more relevant considering the fact that Ghana's immediate neighbours were all Francophone.

He cited the Volta Fair 2021 which he noted was meant to open up the region to businesses not only in the country, but also on the continent and said that the objective would be facilitated on a more rapid note in the absence of a language barrier.

Togbe Tepre Hodo said that the success of such fairs required easy access to the venue and that also highlighted the need to fix the roads to the Volta Region and within.

Apart from roads, he said infrastructure such as schools and hospitals needed to be in good shape to promote the good image of the region to the outside world.

"It takes decent infrastructure to attract investors," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Togbe Tepre Hodo said that it was high time the Ho Airport was put to use and made an aviation hub in the African sub-region.

Once the airport becames operational, it would attract other businesses as well, and also help events such as the Volta Fair to make greater and wider economic impact, he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X