Ghana: Man Kills Brother, Flees With Wife, Children

23 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Jauli — A gun wielding man shot and killed the brother at Juali, a farming community near Wulensi in the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region.

The Nanumba South District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yussifu Salifu, who confirmed in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, said Bawa, that the incident occurred on Monday Morning.

He said Bawa allegedly shot and killed at closed range, the brother, who was on his way to farm.

The police commander said the deceased was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

ASP Salifu said nobody in the community could tell why the gun wielding man who was at large, killed his brother, adding that police have mounted search for the suspect.

He said the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Bimbilla government hospital mortuary.

ASP Salifu appealed to the public to remain calm, saying the shooting had nothing to do with the current speculation of community conflict, as the deceased and culprit were brothers.

The Police Commander assured that the police would do everything possible to arrest the perpetrator, saying that "he can only ran, but he cannot hide."

A resident of Juali, Samuel Bingri, in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times said that the perpetrator had threatened the brother with death three days earlier, but the people thought it was joke.

He indicated the culprit had fled the community with his wife and children immediately after he committed the crime.

