Ghana: Navrio-Pio Commends NHRC for Its Impact On Healthcare

The Navrongo Health Research Centre (NHRC) has played a critical role in reducing the rate of unemployment in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, Pe Denis Aneakwoa Balinia Adda Asagpaare II, has stated.

For him the centre had also massively impacted on the healthcare delivery of the Area as compared to other districts in the region.

This came to light when a team of journalists from the African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN) called on him at his palace as part of a two-day field trip to the NHRC for the Network's health advocacy work.

The visit by the journalists drawn from selected media houses was in collaboration with NHRC.

The Paramount Chief noted that anytime there was a vaccine trial or research, services of health workers and volunteers were employed.

That, he said, provided some sort of employment and revenue for participants and health professionals.

Similarly, there was an improvement in the health indicators in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality as compared to other districts in the Upper East Region owing to the presence of the NHRC.

"The centre has not only helped the people of Navrongo in terms of employment but educated residents too on basic health conditions," he stated.

He commended staff of the centre for their support since its establishment in the 1990's.

The Executive Secretary of AMMREN, Dr Charity Binka, said her outfit was committed to fighting malaria and other ailmenst which were detrimental to the health of the citizenry.

She further called on the media to go beyond their scheduled duties to report on accessibility, affordability and quality healthcare in communities.

She advised people to get tested for malaria and receive the care they need, and charged individuals to be responsible in the use of treated mosquito nets and other available tools.