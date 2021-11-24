Ghana: 'Jailbreak' By 3 Muder Suspects At Dabala Police Hunt for 2 Escapees ... Recapture 3rd Fugitive At Sogakope

23 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — Three men who were remanded in police custody for murder at Dabala Police Station, near Sogakope, in the Volta Region, escaped from their cell on Saturday, through a hole they created in the wall of the cell.

One of them has been recaptured while a serious manhunt is underway for the other two.

An official statement issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, gave their names of the escapees as Yakubu Abdulla, 24, Mawuli Azumah, and Sena Tome, both 18 years old.

It said that the manhunt by the police led to the arrest of i Azumah at Vekon in Sogakope, following a tip off.

According to the statement, the three men were in custody waiting the result of COVID-19 tests when they fled, and appealed to the public for information on the two fugitives.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X