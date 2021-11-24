Ghana: 'Jailbreak' By 3 Muder Suspects At Dabala Police Hunt for 2 Escapees ... Recapture 3rd Fugitive At Sogakope

Ho — Three men who were remanded in police custody for murder at Dabala Police Station, near Sogakope, in the Volta Region, escaped from their cell on Saturday, through a hole they created in the wall of the cell.

One of them has been recaptured while a serious manhunt is underway for the other two.

An official statement issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, gave their names of the escapees as Yakubu Abdulla, 24, Mawuli Azumah, and Sena Tome, both 18 years old.

It said that the manhunt by the police led to the arrest of i Azumah at Vekon in Sogakope, following a tip off.

According to the statement, the three men were in custody waiting the result of COVID-19 tests when they fled, and appealed to the public for information on the two fugitives.