Nigeria: Facial Injury Forces Osimhen Out of 2022 Afcon

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will play no part in Nigeria's quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Cameroon in January 2022.

The Napoli frontman is set to be sidelined for three months with a facial injury he sustained in the 3-2 defeat by Inter Milan on Sunday.

According to a statement from Napoli, the striker had surgery on his cheekbone and eye socket on Tuesday, having sustained fractures

Osimhen, who is Napoli's top scorer this season with nine goals in 14 appearances, was substituted in the 52nd minute following a nasty clash of heads with Inter's Milan Skriniar.

"Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation," said a statement on the Napoli website.

"The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days."

He has scored five Serie A goals and four more in the Europa League for Napoli this season, and Osimhen netted four times in six games to help Nigeria reach Africa's World Cup play-offs next March.