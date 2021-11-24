Nigeria: Facial Injury Forces Osimhen Out of 2022 Afcon

24 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will play no part in Nigeria's quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Cameroon in January 2022.

The Napoli frontman is set to be sidelined for three months with a facial injury he sustained in the 3-2 defeat by Inter Milan on Sunday.

According to a statement from Napoli, the striker had surgery on his cheekbone and eye socket on Tuesday, having sustained fractures

Osimhen, who is Napoli's top scorer this season with nine goals in 14 appearances, was substituted in the 52nd minute following a nasty clash of heads with Inter's Milan Skriniar.

"Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation," said a statement on the Napoli website.

"The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days."

He has scored five Serie A goals and four more in the Europa League for Napoli this season, and Osimhen netted four times in six games to help Nigeria reach Africa's World Cup play-offs next March.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X