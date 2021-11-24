Gambia: American Corner Re-Opens

U.S. Embassy Banjul's American Corner at Kairaba Avenue, Comium Buildingin Banjul, is now open to the public. This announcement follows several months of closure as a precaution for COVID-19.

In re-opening the facility, Richard Carl Paschall, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of The Gambia, thanked the staff and 2020 interns for a job well done during the pandemic. "I was so impressed at the creativity of the interns in creating content during the past year - book clubs, English language learning programs, a coding club for girls - all of this was done virtually," he said. "These programs were very well done, all while keeping our fellow Gambians safe."

The ambassador also welcomed the American Corner 2021 interns and advised them to work diligently. They were reminded that they provide the people of The Gambia with a space where they can participate in interesting programs, learn about studying in the United States, and connect so that they can all maintain strong relationships with one another.

The American Corner is now open from 10am to 6pm, Monday-Thursday and 10am to 7pm on Friday and Saturday. The center will observe Covid-19 safety measures. Masks are required and no more than 15 people may use the space at a time. Reservations for visiting the center can be made at +220 796 27 89 or emailing americancornergambia@gmail.com

The American Corner plays a significant role in advancing U.S. Embassy of The Gambia's mission goals of bolstering education and youth empowerment. The American Corner internship program is a prestigious platform for university students, offering young Gambians an opportunity to gain employment while pursuing higher education.

The Gambia High Commission in India in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Government of The Gambia and BLK Hospital in India are organising a ' Surgical and OPD Camp' with Indian Doctors from 23rd to 26th November 2021 at EFSTH (Cardiac OPD Area) in Banjul. A Neurosurgeon, an Orthopaedic Surgeon and a Gastroenterologist, Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon will be available to see patients.

The dates and timings are as follows:

23rd to 26th November 2021 (10:00am to 3:00pm)

Patients who have been to India for medical treatment can also go for a follow-up with the visiting doctors during their stay in The Gambia.

