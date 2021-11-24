Gambia: 2nd Tier Heats Up

PSV Wellingara and newly-promoted side Dibba Oil FC last Thursday defeated Wagadu and Greater Tomorrow Football Academy in their opening league matches of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Wellingara based-club beat Wagadu 1-0 at the Independence stadium in Bakau to clasp their first win in the country's second tier.

Dibba Oil FC defeated Greater Tomorrow Football Academy by the same score line at the Jarra Soma Mini Stadium to clutch their debut victory in the country's second division league.

The duo will combat to win their next league matches to bounce back in the country's second tier.