Gambia: GAMRUMPA Launches New Plastic Recycling Project in Siffoe

23 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Siffoe-based youth organisation, Gambia Rural Poor Association (GAMRUPA) in partnership with Een Hart Voor Siffoe and Young People Without Borders (YPWB) recently launched a new plastic recycling project at the YPWB education center in Siffoe.

The partners also distributed furniture and uniforms to schools and presented certificates to staff of Hope Center Nursery School in Siffoe who participated in Jolly Phonics training.

The plastic recycling project in the community of Siffoe is the brainchild of Young People without Borders (YPWB), who constructed the first plastic and bottle made house in The Gambia in 2012. The single-room house is now being used as the organisation's resource centre.

Lamin Camara, chairman of Gambia Rural Poor Association (GAMRUPA) said environmental sanitation is a concern to them, saying the plastic recycling project will commence early next year with sensitisation of communities on the importance of recycling and its positive impact on the environment.

Kalifa Kanteh, chairman of Young People Without Borders (YPWB) spoke highly of the project, saying the project would make the best use of waste plastics by recycling them into useful materials and address the environmental hazards.

Kanteh thanked Gambia Rural Poor Association (GAMRUPA) Europe and Een Hart Voor Siffoe who are providing immense support to Gambian schools and health facilities.

Henk and Anthonela, representative from GAMRUPA Europe emphasised the importance of the project, saying apart from keeping the environment clean, they also expect it to provide engagement opportunity for the young people of Siffoe.

Alagie Manding Camara, headmaster of Hope Center Nursery School commended Een Hart Voor Siffoe for funding the Jolly Phonics training for staff of the school.

Amadou Tambedou, principal education officer at region two education office thanked Gambia Rural Poor Association (GAMRUPA), Een Hart Voor Siffoe and Young People Without Borders (YPWB) for their efforts in supporting schools and for coming up with the plastic recycling project.

