East Africa: Statement By H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi At the 21st COMESA Summit Closing Session

Heads of State and Government,

Ladies and gentlemen,

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of you for your tangible efforts and fruitful and constructive discussions today, to finish our agenda.

I would also like to express my gratitude to all of you, the Secretary-General of the COMESA, all members of the General Secretariat, and everyone who contributed to the preparation and organization of our summit today, for the great effort exerted to make this summit a success, despite the current challenges imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

What we have achieved today reflects the genuine will and the unwavering determination of the COMESA states to achieve regional economic integration in the region.

This has been done by adopting the best practices and policies to liberalize trade among our states, improve the infrastructure, achieve industrial development, and strive to attract more investments to the region.

This summit came out with tangible conclusions, represented in the launch of the "COMESA" medium-term strategy 2021-2025, which came as an evidence of the existence of a clear and well-studied vision by all member states to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.

Accordingly, it is imperative to take the necessary measures and procedures that allow us to fully implement the Free Trade Agreement among all COMESA countries.

It is the goal through which the inter-trade will transform into a fundamental engine that increases the rate of production, promotes productive and industrial integration among member states.

Thus, it is positively reflected on the aspired economic and social development and guarantees prosperity and a decent life for our peoples.

Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Achieving the highest degrees of regional economic integration in the COMESA region obliges us all to allow all key actors who directly participate in realizing economic development in member states.

On top of which are the private sector and the business community in COMESA states for their critical and efficient role in promoting inter-trade among member states.

Therefore, enhancing communication with the private sector and business community in COMESA states, learning about their aspirations, and removing all obstacles, have become a fundamental goal that must be achieved.

Furthermore, it becomes an integral part of the successful application of regional economic integration policies adopted within the COMESA region.

In this context, we must appreciate the exerted efforts from the COMESA Business Council that represented in its permanent and continuous endeavor to search for the available and possible opportunities to enhance the interaction between the business sectors in the member states.

Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Out of the importance of the COMESA for the Egyptian national economy and the responsibility we shoulder to contribute to achieve the goals of the COMESA during our presidency year of the community, and in the light of our proposed pursuits and goals, aspiring to be achieved in a number of the proposed fields to enhance cooperation during this year, I call on all of you to participate in implementing this vision and to help in achieving these pursuits and goals in a way to serve the interests and goals of the COMESA and the peoples of the member states.

Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Before concluding, we cannot forget to extend our congratulations to the Judge of the COMESA Court of Justice on assuming her office, the new commissioners at the COMESA Competition Commission and the members of the COMESA Elders Committee. We ask Allah to grant them success in their new mission, for the benefit of the peoples of the member states.

I would also extend my congratulations to the winners of the innovation awards and the COMESA media professionals who won the distinction awards, hailing their role as well as the role of various media channels in serving the community's goals for economic integration.

At the end of this fruitful and constructive day, I would like to seize the opportunity before the conclusion of our summit today, to invite you all to participate in the implementation of Egypt's vision to achieve the COMESA endeavors and objectives, in a manner that serves the interests of its peoples.

We also affirm Egypt's full support and continuous assistance to all African peoples in their pursuit towards achieving regional and continental economic integration.

We are certain of the strength and determination of the African peoples to lead their countries towards achieving peace, security, stability and justice, as being the main pillars for achieving economic development.

In conclusion, I would like to announce the closing of the 21st COMESA summit, praying to Allah to grant us success to realize all aspirations and hopes of our peoples.

Thank you