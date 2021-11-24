Egypt: Sisi - Egypt's Primary Goal Is to Achieve Peace, Security in Libya

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Egypt's primary goal is to "achieve peace and security for brothers in Libya, as well as to activate the free will of its people".

The Libyan State's best interest comes first, and it stems from the principles of preserving the unity of Libyan territories, restoring security and stability, and ending foreign interferences, Sisi added during his meeting on Tuesday23/11/2021 with Head of Libya's Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the COMESA summit held in the New Administrative Capital, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

President Sisi praised Menfi's recent participation in the Paris International Conference for Libya, during which he affirmed the necessity of holding national elections on the scheduled date of December 2021.

This has given positive messages about the Libyan Presidential Council's support for the democratic process, and its commitment to implementing provisions of the national roadmap despite multiple internal challenges in this regard, Sisi added.

The Egyptian leader reiterated Cairo's full support for the political path as a way to resolve the Libyan crisis. He also reaffirmed Egypt's keenness to maintain close coordination with Libya in this regard.

For his part, the head of the Libyan Presidential Council congratulated President Sisi for taking over the chairmanship of the COMESA, voicing hope that his presidency of the economic bloc would contribute to giving a stronger impetus to the regional development and integration process.

He expressed deep appreciation of the vital role played by Egypt at both the official and popular levels in restoring peace and stability in Libya.

Praising the history-honored fraternal relations between the two neighboring countries, he voiced keenness on continuing intensified consultations with Egypt to hold the Libyan elections on time and guarantee a better future for the Libyan people.