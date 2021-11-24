Gambia: Barrow Boycotts First Presidential Debate, Darboe Didn't Attend

President Adama Barrow has boycotted the first presidential debate in the Gambia organised by the Committee for Political Debates CPD during the weekend while opposition leader Lawyer Ousainu Darboe failed to attend.

Only Halifa Sallah of Peoples Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism PDOIS and Independent Candidate Essa Mbaye Faal honoured the invitation.

Prominent opposition member and leader of Gambia Moral Congress Mama Kandeh as well as the standard bearer of National Unity Party Abdoulie Jammeh also failed to grace the historic occasion.

The Gambian leader Barrow had shown interest in the democratic process and reportedly promised to attend the debate. However, the Gambian leader was miles away from the debate venue at the Sir Dawda Kairaba International Conference Centre in Bijilo as he was nowhere to be seen.

The organisers of the debate said Barrow promised to attend but they have no idea why he didn't show up. No official communiqué was made to ascertain the president's failure to attend.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Lawyer Ousainu Darboe equally failed to attend the historic debate on Saturday. It was widely reported that the UDP leader will attend the debate if President Barrow attended.

Darboe's absence was a surprise to many for the fact that he is a reputable lawyer according to a political analyst.

Efforts to reach the UDP for a comment were futile.

Prominent opposition leader and head of GDP Mama Kandeh was also absent during the debate.

The party leader of National Unity Party NUP Abdoulie Jammeh was the only other candidate to have officially confirmed his attendance before opting to boycott at the eleventh hour.

Abdoulie Jammeh told the state broadcaster GRTS that he decided to withdraw from the debate due to logistical challenges.

The NUP party leader expressed delight at the idea of the debate and would like to take part but claimed he had to opt out at the last minute after a consultation with his party members, adding it was not feasible for him to attend due to logistical challenges.

He said he suggested 26 of November when all of the parties would be in the Greater Banjul and Kombo areas.

Sections of the population expressed disappointment for the failure of the other candidates to grace the debate.

Alie Sanneh said, "it shows they have nothing to offer to Gambians and we must not vote for them."

Ebrima Camara for his part said: "I'll vote for either of the two because no debate, no vote from me."

It is understood that all the candidates are on campaign in provincial Gambia; for many Gambians, however, it is inexcusable for them if Essa Faal and Halifa could drive back to the city to attend the same debate.