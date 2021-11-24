Gambia: Gamtel Starts GFF 1st Division League With Win

23 November 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gamtel FC on Friday started its Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League with flying colors after defeating newly promoted side Samger FC 2-0 in their opening 2021/2022 league season played at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

The Telecommunication Boys scored their goals through Dawda Sissoho and Lamin Chatty in the 14th and 69th minutes respectively.

The Gamtel FC side which struggled last season in the league managed to survive relegation. However, it has become the first team to collect maximum points in the opening game of the season.

Elsewhere, Waa Banjul played a barren goalless draw with The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) in the second encounter played on Friday.

The Banjul-based team and the Soldiers came into the encounter with the aim of collecting the maximum point in their opening game.

Earlier on Friday, Brikama United and Marimoo also settled for another scoreless draw in the first encounter of the 1st Division League.

